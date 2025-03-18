$WOW stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WOW stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,061,942 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WOW:
$WOW Insider Trading Activity
$WOW insiders have traded $WOW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TERESA L ELDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,650 shares for an estimated $217,782.
$WOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $WOW stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 606,942 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,010,432
- LB PARTNERS LLC added 421,041 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,088,363
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 405,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,128,313
- MORGAN STANLEY added 295,485 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,465,605
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 273,737 shares (+32.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,357,735
- TCW GROUP INC removed 265,400 shares (-71.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,384
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 258,011 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,279,734
$WOW Government Contracts
We have seen $313,571 of award payments to $WOW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DARK FIBER CONNECTIVITY CIRCUITS BETWEEN 2 LOCATIONS IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA AND BETWEEN 2 LOCATIONS IN KNOXVIL...: $246,000
- 2G INTERNET UPGRADE: $29,339
- COMMERCIAL INTERNET CONNECTION: $21,863
- INTERNET SERVICES: $16,367
