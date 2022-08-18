WOW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.39, changing hands as low as $19.24 per share. WideOpenWest Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOW's low point in its 52 week range is $15.96 per share, with $22.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.