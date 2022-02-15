WOW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.51, changing hands as high as $19.68 per share. WideOpenWest Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOW's low point in its 52 week range is $11.66 per share, with $23.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.