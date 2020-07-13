ACell, which makes medical devices for wounds and soft tissue surgical defects, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Columbia, MD-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, ACell would command a fully diluted market value of $366 million.



The company's urinary bladder matrix (UBM) product is designed to help manage the healing and scarring of traumatic, surgical and chronic wounds, burns, hernias, and other ailments which require soft tissue reenforcement. ACell markets and sells directly to hospitals as well as to group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and government facilities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense medical facilities.



ACell was founded in 1999 and booked $100 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACLL. UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 13, 2020.



The article Wound treatment device maker ACell sets terms for $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



