ACell, which makes surgical soft tissue implants for wounds and hernia repair, postponed its IPO on Monday. It had filed to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16.



The Columbia, MD-based company was founded in 1999 and booked $100 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACLL. UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Wound treatment device maker ACell postpones $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.