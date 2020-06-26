ACell, which makes medical devices for wounds and soft tissue surgical defects, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The company's urinary bladder matrix (UBM) product is designed to help manage the healing and scarring of traumatic, surgical and chronic wounds, burns, hernias and other ailments which require soft tissue reenforcement. ACell markets and sells directly to hospitals as well as to group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and government facilities such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense medical facilities.



The Columbia, MD-based company was founded in 1999 and booked $100 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACLL. UBS Investment Bank, Barclays, RBC Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Wound treatment device maker ACell files for a $86 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



