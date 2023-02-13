Would You Try This 'Forbidden' Costco Food Court Combo?

Have you ever learned something so disturbing you vehemently wished you could just, you know, unlearn it? As if you'd never been cursed with the information in the first place? I experienced a lot of that as I dove into the lore of the Forbidden Glizzy.

In case you're like me and have never heard the term, "glizzy" is, apparently, slang for "hot dog." And that's just the tip of the weird little iceberg that is this "forbidden" Costco monstrosity.

Sit back, kids, and learn the tale of the Forbidden Glizzy -- including why your finances are begging you not to give in to the curious temptation to try this concoction on your own.

Part 1: The Costco Hot Dog

At the center of the Forbidden Glizzy lies something most Costco fans adore: the hot dog.

Costco's infamous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is as classic as it gets. Not only has it been available at that same $1.50 price point for decades, but the company is dedicated to keeping it there, inflation be darned.

How serious are they? So serious, former CEO Jim Senegal was reported to have threatened the current CEO with bodily harm should he even think of raising the price. Now that's dedication!

So, step one in assembling your Forbidden Glizzy is to grab the iconic combo. (Though it's recommended that you skip the free toppings!)

Part 2: The Costco Chicken Bake

Here is where we start to get a little weird. It's time for the chicken bake.

For the uninitiated, the Costco chicken bake is, in itself, a fairly strange creation. Costco takes its popular pizza dough and stuffs it full of what seems to essentially be the ingredients for a chicken Caesar salad (plus bacon): grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, green onions, bacon, and three kinds of cheese. It's then baked into a crunchy, doughy, gooey Hot-Pocket-esque handheld.

The chicken bake comes with a price tag more than double that of the hot dog combo, tallying up to $3.99. That puts the cost of our Forbidden Glizzy's "ingredients" up to $5.49 -- plus tax.

Part 3: The Forbidden Glizzy

Now, the assembly.

First, bite the ends off your chicken bake. Then, simply slide your hot dog into the center, being careful not to displace any of the cheese, chicken, or sauce.

Voila! You've created the Forbidden Glizzy.

How to try it yourself (but why?!)

Accounts vary as to the tastiness of this creation. Some folks claim it's downright delicious. Others say it's a waste of a perfectly good hot dog. Still more folks (myself included) are too weirded out to even try it. (I'm sorry, you lost me at Caesar dressing with a hot dog.)

If you're one of the many ready to give it a go -- perhaps for the social media cred? -- you're going to need a Costco membership. At the least, you'll need a friend with one, since you can't enter the store unless you are, or are with, a member.

And here's where we pipe up to say, maybe skip the Forbidden Glizzy, if not for your stomach's sake (and we're certain your stomach would thank you), then for your budget. Even if you have the $5.49 to waste on something that can't possibly be good for you, why risk it on something more than likely to be downright gross?

For that same price, you could pick up Costco's popular rotisserie chicken and potentially get multiple meals out of it. That's a much better use of your grocery budget, in my opinion.

What's more, if you don't already have Costco access, you'd need to drop a whopping $60 for a base-level Costco membership just to get in the door. That increases the price of those social media likes to $65.49, which hardly seems worth it.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Brittney Myers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.