Would You Subscribe to Alexa? Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hopes So

New reports out of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) suggest that the Alexa service is getting a bit of retooling…and a price tag. The service, formerly available to users for free, is about to get a serious upgrade and take an extra bite out of your wallet. Why? It’s all because of artificial intelligence (AI), and that news was enough to give Amazon a fractional bump in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

Reports note that Alexa will be getting an upgrade, which will give it artificial intelligence and a greater capacity for conversation. These upgrades, meanwhile, will need to be paid for somehow, so the ostensibly more powerful version of Alexa will come with a monthly subscription fee. That’s a separate subscription fee from the $139 annual fee for Amazon Prime, of course, and just how much that fee will be is currently unknown.

Bolstering Its Presence Elsewhere

Meanwhile, Amazon is set to bring a new feature to its streaming operations, as the NBA is poised to formalize written contracts with the company later this week. Amazon won’t be the only beneficiary here, as both NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be getting in on the action. Amazon’s part in this will likely feature the Emirates In-Season Tournament, first-round playoff games, the SoFi Play-In Tournament, the WNBA, and rights on an international basis.

