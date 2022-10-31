Would You Sell Your Blood to Drum Up Cash? 13% of Americans Would

It's hardly a secret that inflation has surged tremendously this year, putting a strain on many household budgets. These days, consumers across a range of incomes are being forced to make hard choices to avoid winding up with credit card debt. For some, that means curbing their spending. For others, it means picking up a side hustle for a much-needed income boost.

But some people may be willing to go to extremes to get their hands on extra money. In a recent savings.com survey, 13% of respondents said they'd consider selling their blood if it meant boosting their income. And 3% have actually already gone this route.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

If you're desperate for money, you may be willing to give up some of your own blood for a pile of cash. But before you resort to that, there may be a better way to shore up your finances.

A less invasive way to earn money

The practice of selling blood isn't new -- but it's pretty extreme. It's one thing to donate blood to people in need. But it's another thing to sell it. That could constitute a big strain on your health. And so if you need money, a better bet may be to find yourself a side hustle that doesn't involve having needles stuck into your veins.

Of course, the challenge with working a side hustle is finding the time. But you should know that these days, there are plenty of options for finding side gigs that are flexible.

Take data entry, for example. A lot of companies need it done, and while it may not be the most glamorous work, you can crank up some great music and listen to your favorite bands while you input those names and numbers. Meanwhile, it's the sort of gig you can generally do at your own pace. And it won't leave you feeling faint or worn out afterward (at least not in theory).

You can also look at side hustles you don't have to do on a weekly or nightly basis, but rather, once in a while. You could, for example, sign up to work as a server for a catering hall. Some halls keep a list of standby employees on hand in case someone calls out sick, or in case an event has a larger number of people than usual. These gigs can sometimes pay generously, and you may only have to show up to work a couple of times a month.

Should you sell your blood for money?

It's on you to decide what to do with your body, and that includes selling your blood. But if the idea of doing so sounds unappealing, you should know that there may be a much easier way to boost your income.

That said, if you're able to donate blood, it's a great way to give back to your community and help ensure that hospitals are able to care for the injured and ill. And while you won't get anything out of it financially, you might walk away with a warm, fuzzy feeling -- as opposed to the icky feeling you might get for snagging a pile of cash while someone walks away with a pint of the blood you've just sold them.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.