Would You Pass a Financial Stress Test Today? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Do you know what a stress test is? For those unfamiliar with the term, a stress test is an analysis typically conducted by banks and other financial institutions. A series of “what if” situations are presented to the bank, such as interest or unemployment rates increasing to a certain percentage, to find out whether the bank has enough capital in an economic crisis.

Financial stress tests can also be applied to your personal finances. GOBankingRates developed a short quiz consisting of 10 questions with yes or no answers in the A and B columns. The questions determine whether your financial picture could withstand the unexpected and the answers unlock areas where you may need to be in better financial shape.

Do You Have Three To Six Months’ Worth of Expenses Saved in an Emergency Fund?

A) Yes

B) No

Do You Keep Your Emergency Fund in a Liquid Savings Account?

A) Yes

B) No

Do You Pay Your Credit Card Balance in Full Each Month?

A) Yes

B) No

Have You Ever Put Off Critical Expenses, Like Car Repairs or Medical Visits, Because You Can’t Afford Them?

A) No

B) Yes

Do You Have Life Insurance?

A) Yes

B) No

Does Your Employer Provide Disability Insurance?

A) Yes

B) No

Do You Have a Backup Credit Card?

A) Yes

B) No

Do You Have Beneficiaries Clearly Defined on Your Investment Account(s) and Insurance Policy?

A) Yes

B) No

Do You Have a Will?

A) Yes

B) No

Are Any of Your Bank Accounts Over the FDIC Limits?

A) No

B) Yes

Your Results

If you answered mostly A’s … Your financial health is stable and becoming even more secure with each passing year. Keep it up, especially when it comes to planning for retirement. You can check out money expert Suze Orman’s guide to the two types of stress tests your retirement plan needs to pass if you’re ready to further test your knowledge.

If you answered mostly B’s … It’s time to start making improvements. By the end of this year, you should commit to saving more money in an emergency fund, sign up for life insurance if you have dependents and assign a trusted family member or partner as your beneficiary. Keep stress testing your finances as you continue making these gradual improvements, like seeing whether your budget could withstand a major purchase or whether your savings could handle you retiring in 2025.

