Would You Let an AI Agent Trade Crypto For You? Here's What to Know About Coinbase's New AI Agent Tool.

Key Points

Coinbase has a new service that lets you place trades using AI agents.

Those agents will likely be valuable only if you're willing to invest effort into the process of working with them.

Treat this system and others like it as novelties rather than workhorses for now.

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On June 11, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) launched a new product that lets an artificial intelligence (AI) agent operate a crypto trading account on your behalf, placing orders through natural language commands from large language models (LLMs) like Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT. It's unclear if the company's gambit is going to be a financial success for its shareholders, and it's also unclear whether investors are going to be interested in the offering, not to mention whether they'll get a better return on their capital than they would have otherwise.

Here's what you need to know.

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How it works

The first thing to know is that Coinbase for Agents requires a separate account rather than being a feature inside the existing Coinbase app.

You sign up, authorize an agent, pass your investing instructions, and set your spending limits, and then it transacts on your behalf. The account can either be associated with your main balance on Coinbase or be walled off with no view of your other holdings. The agent's degree of autonomy runs the gamut from a one-time recommendation for a single asset to a full handoff wherein you give the agent a thesis and let it run wild. It's probably a bad idea to hand over complete control to the agent with minimal direction.

The agent works with Coinbase Advanced, the company's professional trade execution tool. Currently, the only supported assets are spot cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives, with stocks and prediction markets on the roadmap for later addition. There's also a natively integrated protocol called x402 that lets the agent pay a few cents to access paywalled data feeds or APIs, then act on the information it purchased.

For now, you can access the system only from inside an LLM by connecting it to the Model Context Protocol (MCP) or from a command-line interface. That's slated to change soon enough, but for the moment it means that investors will need to have at least a smidgen of technical ability to even log in.

Prompting and formulating investing strategy are two different things

Investors should absolutely not assume that Coinbase's latest AI play is a shortcut to generating a lot of wealth in a short time.

In reality, this system is two projects at once. One project is (lightly) technical by nature and entails picking a large language model, writing the appropriate prompts and guardrails, and catching and fixing the obvious mistakes when they inevitably occur.

The other project is more strategic, and it's the investment process itself. You need to do the cognitive work of formulating financial goals, analyzing investments, and then holding them. Most discretionary investing strategies lose to a basic buy-and-hold approach, and bolting a large language model onto a bad plan will not fix it.

At its best, Coinbase's new platform can probably help you to automate some of the activities that you're already doing manually, or that you'd like to do if it weren't so logistically burdensome. For instance, if you're interested in rebalancing your portfolio and you're patient, it could theoretically help you, over the course of weeks or longer, to scale out of some assets when prices are abnormally high and scale into others whenever prices are abnormally low.

How much should you start with?

If you're technically inclined and want to see how Coinbase's agent system behaves, hand it $100 (or less) one time, configure it as carefully as you're able to, and then assume the money is gone. But for most investors today, the right amount to give an agent is zero. If Coinbase for Agents delivers on everything that it's promising today, that could well change, but for now, don't be in a rush to dabble.

Should you buy stock in Coinbase Global right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.