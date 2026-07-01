Would You Like $3,000 in Passive Income Each Year? Buy 2,239 Shares of This Top High-Yield Dividend Stock.

Key Points

Some businesses are just built better than others to generate reliable recurring dividends.

Despite recently higher prices, the nation's consumption of crude oil and natural gas hasn't wavered one iota.

This persistent consumption has allowed one particular company in the energy sector to grow into a dividend-paying powerhouse.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Do you need reliable passive investment income? Dividend stocks are arguably your best bet. Although you can do pretty well with bonds, too, most high-quality, higher-yield dividend stocks regularly raise their payouts. Bonds don't.

And if you're looking for a great one to own right now, consider buying a piece of oil and gas pipeline operator Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) while its forward-looking dividend yield is right at 7%. A $42,500 purchase of 2,239 shares will generate $3,000 in annual -- and growing -- dividend income.

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An ideal business model for generating dividends

It may be in the energy business. Unlike more familiar energy names like Chevron and ExxonMobil, though, its bottom line isn't tethered to the ever-changing price of oil.

Rather, with access to a network of 140,000 miles' worth of pipelines spanning much of the United States, Energy Transfer's business is simply getting natural gas and crude oil from point A to point B, regardless of the price of what's being pushed through those pipes. The company is only concerned with oil consumption rates, since it effectively operates a tollbooth that generates recurring revenue. This, of course, is an ideal business model for supporting dividends.

To this end, recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration indicate that consumption of gas and oil hasn't slowed down at all this year despite higher prices for both. This persistent consumption is also the chief reason the company's now been able to raise its per-share payment for five consecutive years ... every year since the wind-down of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maybe not for everyone

There is one key consideration. That is, Energy Transfer is technically organized as a master limited partnership (MLP), which has specific tax-filing requirements. Partnerships are not terribly complicated. But if you're doing your own taxes and aren't familiar with tax forms unique to these entities, this ticker may be more trouble than it's worth.

Or maybe it's worth learning how to handle their tax filing requirements.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.