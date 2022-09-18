Would Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Stoneridge's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Stoneridge had US$162.0m of debt, an increase on US$131.5m, over one year. However, it also had US$41.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$120.8m. NYSE:SRI Debt to Equity History September 18th 2022

A Look At Stoneridge's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Stoneridge had liabilities of US$180.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$185.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$41.2m as well as receivables valued at US$159.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$164.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Stoneridge has a market capitalization of US$495.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Stoneridge can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Stoneridge reported revenue of US$827m, which is a gain of 10%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Stoneridge had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$19m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$59m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Stoneridge you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

