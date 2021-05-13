Would Shareholders Who Purchased Vericity's (NASDAQ:VERY) Stock Year Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) share price is down 20% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 52%. Vericity hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 16% in thirty days.

Given that Vericity didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Vericity saw its revenue grow by 9.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 20% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:VERY Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 52% in the last year, Vericity shareholders might be miffed that they lost 20%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 2.1%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vericity better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Vericity you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



