Would Shareholders Who Purchased ToughBuilt Industries' (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Year Be Happy With The Share price Today?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) share price is down 49% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 52%. ToughBuilt Industries hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 51% in about a quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

ToughBuilt Industries grew its revenue by 107% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 49% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:TBLT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

A Different Perspective

While ToughBuilt Industries shareholders are down 49% for the year, the market itself is up 52%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 51% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with ToughBuilt Industries (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

