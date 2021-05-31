Would Shareholders Who Purchased Strategic Education's (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Year Be Happy With The Share price Today?

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 58% in that time. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 35% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Strategic Education reported an EPS drop of 46% for the last year. The share price decline of 58% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:STRA Earnings Per Share Growth May 31st 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Strategic Education's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 45% in the last year, Strategic Education shareholders lost 57% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Strategic Education you should know about.

Strategic Education is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

