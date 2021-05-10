Would Shareholders Who Purchased Southwestern Energy's (NYSE:SWN) Stock Five Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 58% during that time. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Because Southwestern Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Southwestern Energy grew its revenue at 0.2% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. This lacklustre growth has no doubt fueled the loss of 10% per year, in that time. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Southwestern Energy. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:SWN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

Southwestern Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Southwestern Energy stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Southwestern Energy shareholders have received returns of 48% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 10%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Southwestern Energy that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

