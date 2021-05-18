Would Shareholders Who Purchased Select Energy Services' (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

This month, we saw the Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) up an impressive 31%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 62% in the last three years. So it's good to see it climbing back up. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Because Select Energy Services made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years Select Energy Services saw its revenue shrink by 22% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 17% (annualized) in the same time period. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:WTTR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Select Energy Services shareholders have received a TSR of 33%. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 48%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 17% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Select Energy Services (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

