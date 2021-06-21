Would Shareholders Who Purchased Newpark Resources' (NYSE:NR) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 68% in that time. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 8.0%.

Newpark Resources wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years Newpark Resources saw its revenue shrink by 19% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 19% (annualized) in the same time period. When revenue is dropping, and losses are still costing, and the share price sinking fast, it's fair to ask if something is remiss. It could be a while before the company repays long suffering shareholders with share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Newpark Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. If you would like to research Newpark Resources in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

