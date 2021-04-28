Would Shareholders Who Purchased Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR); the share price is down a whopping 76% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. The good news is that the stock is up 6.8% in the last week.

Nektar Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years Nektar Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 57% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 21%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

A Different Perspective

Nektar Therapeutics shareholders gained a total return of 1.0% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 5% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Nektar Therapeutics you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



