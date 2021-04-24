Would Shareholders Who Purchased Leap Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), who have seen the share price tank a massive 76% over a three year period. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 30% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months.

We don't think Leap Therapeutics' revenue of US$1,500,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Leap Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Leap Therapeutics investors might realise.

Leap Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$44m when it last reported (December 2020). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 21% per year, over 3 years. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Leap Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqGM:LPTX Debt to Equity History April 24th 2021

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Leap Therapeutics shareholders are down 30% for the year, but the broader market is up 59%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 21% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Leap Therapeutics (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

