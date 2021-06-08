Would Shareholders Who Purchased iFresh's (NASDAQ:IFMK) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last three years. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

iFresh became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

Arguably the revenue decline of 17% per year has people thinking iFresh is shrinking. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:IFMK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 8th 2021

Take a more thorough look at iFresh's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

iFresh produced a TSR of 2.2% over the last year. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 38%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 21% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with iFresh (including 2 which are significant) .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.