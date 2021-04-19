Would Shareholders Who Purchased GAMCO Investors' (NYSE:GBL) Stock Five Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example the GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) share price dropped 55% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both GAMCO Investors' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 8.4% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 15% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 8.26.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:GBL Earnings Per Share Growth April 19th 2021

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of GAMCO Investors, it has a TSR of -52% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

GAMCO Investors shareholders have received returns of 58% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 9%, which was endured over half a decade. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for GAMCO Investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with GAMCO Investors .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

