Would Shareholders Who Purchased Exterran's (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

It is a pleasure to report that the Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is up 36% in the last quarter. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last three years. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Because Exterran made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Exterran's revenue dropped 35% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 22% per year. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:EXTN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Exterran will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Exterran had a tough year, with a total loss of 16%, against a market gain of about 45%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Exterran that you should be aware of before investing here.

