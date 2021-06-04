Would Shareholders Who Purchased Evofem Biosciences' (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), who have seen the share price tank a massive 75% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 73% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 61% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Evofem Biosciences wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:EVFM Earnings and Revenue Growth June 4th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Evofem Biosciences will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Evofem Biosciences shareholders are down 73% for the year, but the broader market is up 42%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 20% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Evofem Biosciences is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

