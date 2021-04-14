Would Shareholders Who Purchased Cyclerion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Year Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 17%. That's well below the market return of 57%. Because Cyclerion Therapeutics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 37%.

With just US$2,296,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Cyclerion Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Cyclerion Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Cyclerion Therapeutics had liabilities exceeding cash by US$1.5m when it last reported in December 2020, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived 17% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Cyclerion Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

NasdaqGS:CYCN Debt to Equity History April 14th 2021

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 57% in the last year, Cyclerion Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 17%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 25% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Cyclerion Therapeutics has 7 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

