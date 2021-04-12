Would Shareholders Who Purchased ClearOne's (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Five Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 73%. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, ClearOne moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 19% per year is viewed as evidence that ClearOne is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on ClearOne's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ClearOne has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 71% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 11% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for ClearOne you should be aware of.

