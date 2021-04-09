Would Shareholders Who Purchased Bowl America's (NYSEMKT:BWL.A) Stock Three Years Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEMKT:BWL.A) shareholders, since the share price is down 33% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 64%. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the three years that the share price declined, Bowl America's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMEX:BWL.A Earnings Per Share Growth April 9th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Bowl America's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Bowl America's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Bowl America's TSR of was a loss of 26% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Bowl America shareholders are up 3.0% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 3% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bowl America better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bowl America (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

