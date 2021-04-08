Would Shareholders Who Purchased Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Year Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 15%. That's well below the market return of 60%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 0.8% in three years. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 4.2%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Biogen reported an EPS drop of 21% for the last year. The share price fall of 15% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BIIB Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Biogen's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Biogen had a tough year, with a total loss of 15%, against a market gain of about 60%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Biogen that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

