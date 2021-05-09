Would Shareholders Who Purchased ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Year Be Happy With The Share price Today?

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 58% in that time. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 14% in three years. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 59%. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 25%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 58% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ACAD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

A Different Perspective

Investors in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 58%, against a market gain of about 52%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



