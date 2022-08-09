Would RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does RingCentral Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 RingCentral had US$1.64b of debt, an increase on US$1.37b, over one year. However, it also had US$306.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.33b.

NYSE:RNG Debt to Equity History August 9th 2022

How Healthy Is RingCentral's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that RingCentral had liabilities of US$622.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.74b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$306.5m in cash and US$253.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.80b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

RingCentral has a market capitalization of US$4.95b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine RingCentral's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, RingCentral reported revenue of US$1.8b, which is a gain of 33%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, RingCentral still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$376m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$187m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with RingCentral , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

