Would P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is P&F Industries's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that P&F Industries had debt of US$3.30m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$5.26m over a year. However, it also had US$789.0k in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.51m.

How Healthy Is P&F Industries' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:PFIN Debt to Equity History November 15th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that P&F Industries had liabilities of US$10.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.36m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$789.0k in cash and US$8.45m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.39m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, P&F Industries has a market capitalization of US$21.0m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since P&F Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year P&F Industries's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, P&F Industries had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$3.0m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$1.2m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for P&F Industries that you should be aware of.

