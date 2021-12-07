Would OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does OneSpaWorld Holdings Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that OneSpaWorld Holdings had US$233.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$32.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$200.4m.

A Look At OneSpaWorld Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:OSW Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that OneSpaWorld Holdings had liabilities of US$47.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$341.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$32.7m and US$14.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$341.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

OneSpaWorld Holdings has a market capitalization of US$914.5m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if OneSpaWorld Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year OneSpaWorld Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 76%, to US$62m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did OneSpaWorld Holdings's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$65m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$50m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for OneSpaWorld Holdings you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

