Would Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Mammoth Energy Services's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Mammoth Energy Services had debt of US$75.7m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$92.1m over a year. However, it does have US$16.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$59.6m.

How Healthy Is Mammoth Energy Services' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TUSK Debt to Equity History May 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Mammoth Energy Services had liabilities of US$119.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$109.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$16.1m as well as receivables valued at US$402.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$189.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Mammoth Energy Services' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Mammoth Energy Services's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Mammoth Energy Services made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$282m, which is a fall of 39%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Mammoth Energy Services's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$84m at the EBIT level. That said, we're impressed with the strong balance sheet liquidity. That should give the business time to grow its cashflow. The company is risky because it will grow into the future to get to profitability and free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Mammoth Energy Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.