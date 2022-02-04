Would Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Liberty Oilfield Services's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Liberty Oilfield Services had debt of US$121.5m, up from US$105.9m in one year. However, it also had US$34.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$86.8m.

NYSE:LBRT Debt to Equity History February 4th 2022

A Look At Liberty Oilfield Services' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Liberty Oilfield Services had liabilities of US$509.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$265.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$34.7m as well as receivables valued at US$434.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$305.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Liberty Oilfield Services has a market capitalization of US$2.14b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Liberty Oilfield Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Liberty Oilfield Services wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 85%, to US$2.0b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Liberty Oilfield Services managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$152m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$48m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Liberty Oilfield Services .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

