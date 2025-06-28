Would Investing $10K in the Magnificent 7 Stocks in 2023 Have Made You Rich?

The Magnificent 7 stocks have made headlines in recent years for their eye-popping returns. In fact, taken as a whole, Amazon (AMZN), Google parent company Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tesla (TSLA) have been credited with propping up the entire market — and that’s not much of an exaggeration.

According to J.P. Morgan, those seven stocks alone contributed a whopping 55% of the S&P 500’s entire return in 2024. But their outperformance was even greater in 2023, when they made up an incredible 63% of the S&P 500’s return, helping them earn their “magnificent” nickname.

In a nutshell, if you had the foresight to invest in the Magnificent 7 stocks at the beginning of 2023, you would have done quite well. How well? Read on to see how this statistical performance translates into real dollars and cents.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Closing price on Dec. 30, 2022: $87.70

$87.70 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $176.77

$176.77 Total percentage return: 101.6%

101.6% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $20,160

Amazon (AMZN)

Closing price on Dec. 30, 2022: $84.00

$84.00 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $216.10

$216.10 Total percentage return: 157.3%

157.3% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $25,730

Apple (AAPL)

Closing price on Dec. 30, 2022: $128.27

$128.27 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $198.42

$198.42 Total percentage return: 54.7%

54.7% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $15,470

Nvidia (NVDA)

Closing price on Dec. 30, 2022: $14.60

$14.60 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $144.69

$144.69 Total percentage return: 891.0%

891.0% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $99,100

Meta Platforms (META)

Closing price on Dec. 30, 2022: $119.78

$119.78 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $702.12

$702.12 Total percentage return: 486.2%

486.2% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $58,620

Microsoft (MSFT)

Closing price on Dec. 30, 2022: $235.04

$235.04 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $479.14

$479.14 Total percentage return: 103.9%

103.9% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $20,390

Tesla (TSLA)

Closing price on Dec. 30, 2022: $123.18

$123.18 Closing price on June 16, 2025: $329.13

$329.13 Total percentage return: 167.2%

167.2% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $26,720

The Magnificent 7 as a Whole

Total return in 2023: 76%

76% Total return in 2024: 48%

48% Year-to-date return in 2025 as of June 16: 0%

0% Current value of $10,000 invested on Dec. 30, 2022: $26,048

Considerable Gains With the Magnificent 7

As a whole, the Magnificent 7 stocks would have more than doubled your money over the past 2 1/2 years. Individual stocks within the Magnificent 7, however, would have multiplied your money exponentially.

Nvidia, for example, single-handedly blew away the returns of both the S&P 500 and the other stocks within the Magnificent 7, returning a massive 891%. If you had invested $100,000 in Nvidia at the end of 2022, you’d be sitting on a nearly $1 million portfolio in just 2 1/2 years.

The bottom line is that yes, investing any amount of money in the Magnificent 7 stocks at the start of 2023 would have earned you considerable gains. While some analysts are predicting more gains ahead, bear in mind that to earn these types of returns, you have to take on considerable risk.

In 2022, for example, the Magnificent 7 stocks dropped 40% as a whole, with some of its individual components losing more than 65% of their value. As high reward comes with high risk, be sure that investing in the Magnificent 7 stocks matches up with your financial objectives and risk tolerance.

Editor’s note: All historical closing prices were adjusted for splits, dividends and capital gain distributions, and were sourced from Yahoo Finance.

