Would Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Houston Wire & Cable's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Houston Wire & Cable had debt of US$30.4m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$83.5m over a year. However, it also had US$5.70m in cash, and so its net debt is US$24.7m.

How Strong Is Houston Wire & Cable's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HWCC Debt to Equity History April 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Houston Wire & Cable had liabilities of US$26.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$39.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.70m as well as receivables valued at US$41.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$18.8m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Houston Wire & Cable is worth US$89.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Houston Wire & Cable's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Houston Wire & Cable had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 15%, to US$286m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Houston Wire & Cable's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$2.2m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$13m into a profit. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Houston Wire & Cable you should know about.

