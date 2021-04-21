Would Fintech Companies Be in Trouble During a Recession?

It's been an amazing decade of innovation in the financial technology, or fintech, industry but it's also important to realize that the economy has been quite strong for much of this time. There's simply no way to know how many of the biggest fintech disruptors would perform in a severe or prolonged recession -- and because most benefited from the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn't tell us much.

In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on April 12, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon recently said about fintechs, and why they could be vulnerable to recessions and other tough times.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JPMorgan Chase wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Matt Frankel: Having said that, you mentioned the capital requirements for traditional banks really make them more transparent, safer providers of credit, I guess you'd say from the market standpoint. It's also worth mentioning that in recent times, it's been really easy for hot start-ups to raise money.

Jason Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: Look at SoFi. SoFi is going public through a SPAC merger and raised billions of dollars in the process.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: That really helps some of these businesses compete, and really provides them the capital to make loans and things like that. They just acquired a bank, SoFi, and were able to pump $700 million of their own capital into it to boost it up. It's been really easy to raise money. A lot of these fintechs are not profitable. In a downturn, it will not be as easy to raise money. We mentioned last week when we were talking about why the SPAC boom has dried up. That at some point investors' appetite for speculation starts to run out.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: That's especially true if the economy takes a turn for the worse. Another thing that Jamie Dimon said, this wasn't one of my big takeaways, but that inflation is very possible, and a series of rapid interest rate increases often leads to a recession. In a recession, the fintech industry wouldn't nearly be a stable as it is right now.

Moser: Yeah.

Frankel: I'm not saying all these companies we're just talking about would fail in a recession or anything to that effect.

Moser: Right. Yeah.

Frankel: But they wouldn't necessarily be as great providers of credit to the system as traditional banks would be.

Moser: Yeah. That stability just isn't there. It's neither right nor wrong, it just is. They live in two different worlds right now, and I think that's what shapes that conversation. That's what makes that conversation I think so enlightening for investors the way you think about how that future may look. Is it one being replaced by the other, or are we ultimately looking at a future of partnerships I wonder?

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.