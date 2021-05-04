Would EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is EOG Resources's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 EOG Resources had US$5.60b of debt, an increase on US$5.12b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.33b, its net debt is less, at about US$2.28b.

How Strong Is EOG Resources' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EOG Debt to Equity History May 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, EOG Resources had liabilities of US$3.46b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$12.0b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$3.33b in cash and US$1.55b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$10.6b.

This deficit isn't so bad because EOG Resources is worth a massive US$43.0b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if EOG Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, EOG Resources made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$9.9b, which is a fall of 42%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While EOG Resources's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$138m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$605m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that EOG Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

