Would Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Edgio Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Edgio had US$122.0m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$61.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$60.1m.

NasdaqGS:EGIO Debt to Equity History August 5th 2022

How Strong Is Edgio's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Edgio had liabilities of US$40.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$132.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$61.9m as well as receivables valued at US$60.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$50.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Edgio shares are worth a total of US$604.5m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Edgio's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Edgio's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that hardly impresses, its not too bad either.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Edgio produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$31m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$31m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Edgio has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

