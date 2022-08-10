Would Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Cutera's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Cutera had US$299.9m of debt, an increase on US$133.8m, over one year. However, it does have US$278.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$21.7m.

NasdaqGS:CUTR Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Healthy Is Cutera's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cutera had liabilities of US$85.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$314.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$278.2m and US$32.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$89.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Cutera has a market capitalization of US$896.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cutera's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Cutera reported revenue of US$245m, which is a gain of 24%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Cutera managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$25m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$43m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cutera that you should be aware of.

