Would Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Blue Apron Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Blue Apron Holdings had US$65.9m of debt, up from US$43.2m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$35.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$30.6m.

NYSE:APRN Debt to Equity History January 26th 2022

A Look At Blue Apron Holdings' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Blue Apron Holdings had liabilities of US$77.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$76.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$35.3m as well as receivables valued at US$146.0k due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$118.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Blue Apron Holdings is worth US$260.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Blue Apron Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Blue Apron Holdings reported revenue of US$479m, which is a gain of 9.0%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Blue Apron Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$55m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$34m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Blue Apron Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

