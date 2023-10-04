News & Insights

Would-be EU climate chiefs win lawmakers' backing

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

October 04, 2023 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Parliament's environment committee on Wednesday backed former Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as the EU's next head of climate change policy, the committee chair said on Wednesday.

Hoekstra and Maros Sefcovic, who is the nominee to lead overall coordination of European Union green policies, both secured approval from lawmakers representing at least two-thirds of the committee, committee chair Pascal Canfin said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The candidates still need formal approval from a majority of the full EU Parliament - in a vote on Thursday that some lawmakers said is likely to pass, given the committee's backing.

