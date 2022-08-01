Would Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Avadel Pharmaceuticals Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals had US$142.7m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$123.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$19.2m.

NasdaqGM:AVDL Debt to Equity History August 1st 2022

How Healthy Is Avadel Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$44.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$121.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$123.5m in cash and US$31.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$10.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$279.3m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Avadel Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Avadel Pharmaceuticals can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Avadel Pharmaceuticals's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$99m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$88m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Avadel Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

