Would Amazon's Acquisition of Electronic Arts Make Sense?

In this video, I will discuss what an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) might look like.

Amazon has been busy in recent months. A month ago, Amazon reached an agreement to acquire 1Life Healthcare for $18 a share.

for $18 a share. Earlier this month the company announced it would acquire Roomba-maker iRobot for $1.65 billion.

for $1.65 billion. Earlier this week, shares of Signify Health surged when reports came out that Amazon is willing to bid for the company. This is strange since Amazon announced it is shutting down Amazon Care.

Today, Aug. 26, a report came out from a Swedish gaming agency that Amazon is planning to buy Electronic Arts. This will rival Microsoft's acquisition of Activision if it actually happens, and it would be a great addition to Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna.

It's safe to say that the FTC will have its hands full.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Aug. 26, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Amazon, Microsoft, and iRobot. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

