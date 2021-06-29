Would Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Be Better Off With Less Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Accel Entertainment's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Accel Entertainment had US$360.1m of debt at March 2021, down from US$403.1m a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$172.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$187.4m.

A Look At Accel Entertainment's Liabilities

NYSE:ACEL Debt to Equity History June 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Accel Entertainment had liabilities of US$56.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$402.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$172.7m as well as receivables valued at US$3.34m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$282.3m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Accel Entertainment is worth US$1.11b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Accel Entertainment can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Accel Entertainment made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$357m, which is a fall of 18%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Accel Entertainment's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$14m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$1.7m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Accel Entertainment .

