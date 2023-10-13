Would A Government Shutdown Disrupt Medicare Open Enrollment?

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs from October 15 to December 7. During these few weeks, Americans already on Medicare can review their coverage and make changes to their Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) or private Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement coverage.

This year, open enrollment could be overshadowed by a government shutdown. Deep divisions over spending priorities have prevented the House of Representatives from passing legislation to fund the federal government during fiscal year 2024. The last-minute passage of a stopgap budget on October 1 averted a government shutdown but only temporarily. The new funding deadline is November 17.

Would a November 17 government shutdown significantly affect Medicare open enrollment or services? Experts say it depends on what services you need and how long any shutdown might last. Regardless, they advise making any changes you may need before the budget deadline.

Medicare Spending Won’t Be Interrupted by a Shutdown

The federal government considers Medicare spending to be mandatory. As such, the program doesn’t depend on Congress’s annual appropriations process. Its funding comes from general revenues (46%), payroll tax revenues (34%), premiums paid by beneficiaries (15%) and taxes on Social Security benefits.

Therefore, open enrollment for Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans should continue as planned regardless of whether the government remains open.

“A potential government shutdown in November shouldn’t prevent any changes a person makes from taking effect in 2024,” says Andrew Scholnick, AARP government affairs director based in Washington, D.C.

But Skolnick recommends people start reviewing their coverage options and making any changes as early in the open enrollment period as possible “so as not to run out of time before the December 7 deadline.”

Important Assistance Happens at the State Level

Medicare beneficiaries should also be able to get the guidance they need when making their open enrollment decisions. According to media reports, funding to support the 1-800-MEDICARE hotline and federally sponsored state counseling services for this year has already been distributed.

Location-based assistance is key because Medicare Advantage plans vary by state. As a result, many Medicare beneficiaries turn to the free State Health Insurance Assistance Program—sometimes called the State Health Insurance Information Program—for answers. Though the state programs are overseen by the federal Administration for Community Living, they shouldn’t be affected by a government shutdown. In fact, many of the counselors are unpaid, trained volunteers from the community.

What Would Be Affected by a Shutdown?

In the event of a shutdown, Medicare benefits would continue and doctors would still receive payments. But over half of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services staff would be furloughed, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ contingency staffing plan, which could slow down other services.

In addition, Medicare cards wouldn’t be replaced during a shutdown, according to the contingency plan released by the Social Security Administration, which issues those cards.

What Happens if There’s an Extended Government Shutdown?

It isn’t clear what will happen if the government shuts down for a prolonged period. However, regardless of budget negotiations or an actual shutdown, the 2024 open enrollment period will come to an end on December 7—three weeks after the November 17 budget deadline.

Medicare enrollment staffing problems haven’t emerged during past government shutdowns. The shutdowns in 2013 and from late 2018 to early 2019 didn’t last long enough for those to arise.

During the 1995-1996 shutdown, more than 10,000 Medicare applicants were temporarily turned away each day, according to the non-partisan organization Citizens for a Responsible Budget. On its website, it says that scenario is “unlikely to happen again.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.