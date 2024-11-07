WOTSO Property Secures Strong Shareholder Support

WOTSO Property (AU:WOT) has released an update.

WOTSO Property has successfully carried all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General and General Meetings, as per the latest voting results. The resolutions, including key director elections and approval of an additional 10% placement capacity, were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders. This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in WOTSO’s strategic direction.

