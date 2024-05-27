News & Insights

Stocks

WOTSO Director Adjusts Share Holdings

May 27, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WOTSO Property (AU:WOT) has released an update.

WOTSO Property has issued a notice regarding a change in Director Joseph Glew’s indirect interest in the company, due to a reconciliation of holdings. The adjustment resulted in the disposal of 111,744 ordinary securities, leaving a total of 35,441,805 securities indirectly held by Glew through his spouse. This change has been reported to the ASX in compliance with listing rules and corporate regulations.

For further insights into AU:WOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.