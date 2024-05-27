WOTSO Director Adjusts Share Holdings

WOTSO Property (AU:WOT) has released an update.

WOTSO Property has issued a notice regarding a change in Director Joseph Glew’s indirect interest in the company, due to a reconciliation of holdings. The adjustment resulted in the disposal of 111,744 ordinary securities, leaving a total of 35,441,805 securities indirectly held by Glew through his spouse. This change has been reported to the ASX in compliance with listing rules and corporate regulations.

