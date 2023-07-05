Worthington (WOR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag

Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR logged adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending May 31, 2023), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96. This compares favorably with earnings of $1.58 per share a year ago.



Worthington posted revenues of $1,228.9 million for the quarter, a decline of 19% from the prior-year figure of $1,520.3 million. It lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,366 million. The decline was primarily due to lower average selling prices in the Steel Processing division and reduced total volumes.

Segment Highlights

In the fourth quarter, net sales in the Steel Processing division were $860.1 million, down $259.7 million from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBIT rose by $79.7 million to $96.2 million from the previous year due to an increase in operating income, largely offset by a decline in Serviacero's equity income by $2.7 million.



Net sales in Consumer Products’ segment fell 3% year over year to $181.2 million in the reported quarter. The decrease is due to reduced volume, partially offset by contributions from Level5 Tools, LLC, following its acquisition on Jun 1, 2022. In the reported quarter, adjusted EBIT was down $3.8 million to $25.7 million due to the unfavorable impact of decreased volumes and higher SG&A expenses.



Building Products' net sales were $142.2 million, an 18% decrease from the prior-year quarter, as lower volume more than offset a favorable shift in product mix. Adjusted EBIT declined $4.4 million to $59.2 million as a result of lower volume and higher manufacturing expenses, partly offset by a rise in equity income.



Sustainable Energy Solutions' net sales were $45.4 million, up 9.9% from the prior-year quarter, attributable largely to increased average selling prices, partly offset by an unfavorable change in product mix. Adjusted EBIT was $2.6 million, up $4.3 million from the prior year's loss, as higher average selling prices led to margin improvements despite persistent inflationary pressure.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the total debt was $692.8 million, which was $51.8 million less than the prior-year quarter. The company ended fiscal 2023 with $454.9 million in cash, up $420.5 million from the prior fiscal year-end.

Outlook

The company stated that its board approved the plan to pursue a separation of its Steel Processing division, which it hopes to accomplish by early 2024. The strategy is called "Worthington 2024." With the improved potential for growth and value generation, Worthington 2024 will lead to two independent, publicly traded firms that are more specialized and purpose-fit. To accomplish the separation, Worthington intends to distribute Steel Processing Company stock to shareholders in a tax-free manner for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Price Performance

WOR’s shares are up 57% over the past year compared with a 42.5% rise recorded by its industry.



